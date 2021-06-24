The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand and the Mission of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN

2. The New Southern Policy Connectivity Forum has been launched this year, in realization of the New Southern Policy Plus, to take stock of ROK-ASEAN joint efforts on connectivity and discuss ways to advance them. The first NSP Connectivity Forum, which aims to discuss enhancing connectivity on a country-specific and also region-oriented basis, was held in Thailand and has played a leading role in strengthening connectivity in the Mekong sub-region, ASEAN and beyond.

3. H.E. Lee Wook-heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, in his Welcoming Remarks, suggested ways to cooperate on enhanced connectivity at three levels – Thailand, Mekong and ASEAN – emphasizing that connectivity has assumed even more importance since the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that recovery and promotion of connectivity not only at the physical and institutional level but at the people-to-people level is a key task.

- He proposed deepening pragmatic cooperation with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand in areas such as smart cities and New and Renewable Energy, and promoting Mekong sub-region connectivity through the Mekong-ROK Cooperation Fund (MKCF) and the ROK’s contribution to ACMECS.

- He reiterated the importance of deepening collaboration on enhanced people-to-people connectivity between the ROK and ASEAN, underlining the importance of expanding opportunities for the future generations of the ROK and ASEAN to interact with each other and to gain a deeper mutual understanding,.

4. H.E. Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, in his Congratulatory Message, noted the relevancy of the NSP Connectivity Forum, emphasizing that COVID-19 has served to emphasize the importance of interconnectedness and cooperation.

- He explained that as connectivity is at the top of Thailand’s agenda and also one of the priority areas under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific or AOIP, Thailand has proactively pushed forward the “Connecting the Connectivities” initiative in order to enhance synergies with various regional strategies including the New Southern Policy, whilst also looking forward to cooperation with partners for the effective implementation of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.

- He underlined that it should be our common goal to enhance people’s livelihoods, well-being and welfare with no one left behind, as reflected in the NSP vision to build a “people-centered community of peace and prosperity.” He proposed that the ROK, Thailand and ASEAN can cooperate further, in particular, in science, technology and innovation, smart infrastructure and smart cities, green development, digital trade and digital connectivity.