Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Southeast Asia sees steep jump in new Covid-19 cases

Asean countries logged 40,222 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest on a single day in months, collated data showed.

Saturday's total was higher than Friday's 37,037, however the number of deaths was lower at 605 compared to 689 on Friday.

More than half the cases -- 21,095 -- are in Indonesia, which has seen a big jump in new cases over the last week

Total Covid-19 patients in the region rose to 4,734,117, while the death toll is now at 91,656.

Cambodia reported 745 new patients and 14 deaths on Saturday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 46,810 with 523 deaths.

Phnom Penh government agencies vowed to conduct a vaccination drive until July 8 this year, but citizens complained that existing vaccination centres were facing vaccine shortage and were being closed.

Vietnam reported 738 new patients on Saturday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 15,275 with 74 deaths.

Meanwhile, 6,137 patients had recovered and been discharged.

The Vietnam government planned to reopen Quảng Ninh province to foreign tourists who had already received two doses of vaccine.

Vaccinated tourists who test negative before departure can travel in the province after seven days of quarantine.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
