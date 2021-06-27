7-day quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to be trialled

They will need to introduce proof of vaccination, with the types of vaccines approved by World Health Organisation (WHO), US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Medicines Agency (EMA), or Vietnamese authorities.

The second dose must be administered no less than 14 days and no more than 12 months prior to entry.

The policy will also apply to people who have proof showing their full recovery from COVID-19.

The discharge date from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 must not be more than 12 months prior to entry.

But in both cases of above mentioned arrivals, they will need to have negative lab tests for the virus prior to entry and will be tested on the first day of quarantine (antigen tests) and the sixth day (RT-PCR test).

COVID-19 vaccination records or recovery certificates must be available in English.

Other cases of arrivals will undergo 14-day quarantine (with a third RT-PCR test on the 13th day of quarantine).

All arrivals however will need to self-isolate at their residence or home for another seven days.

The categories of arrivals allowed in this pilot programme are foreign experts, business executives, highly skilled workers (grouped under the term ‘experts’) along with their relatives, foreign students, athletes, diplomatic guests, or people on business trips, etc.