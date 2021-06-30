Asean sees over 38,400 new cases

Indonesia reported 20,467 patients and 463 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 2,156,465 patients and a total 58,024 deaths.

The government is preparing to impose stricter disease control measures in Java and on Bali starting July 3 as infections in these areas are climbing.

Laos meanwhile reported 25 new cases on Tuesday, taking its cumulative cases to 2,101 patients. Of these, 1,958 people have been cured and discharged.

The government is concerned that workers who are returning from Thailand will carry the Delta variant and urged all agencies to be extra cautious.