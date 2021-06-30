Sunday, July 18, 2021

Asean sees over 38,400 new cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 4.85 million, with 38,483 new cases reported on Tuesday – lower than Monday’s tally of 39,463 – while new deaths were 739, increasing from Monday’s 614 and taking total coronavirus deaths across Asean to 93,674.

Indonesia reported 20,467 patients and 463 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 2,156,465 patients and a total 58,024 deaths.

The government is preparing to impose stricter disease control measures in Java and on Bali starting July 3 as infections in these areas are climbing.

Laos meanwhile reported 25 new cases on Tuesday, taking its cumulative cases to 2,101 patients. Of these, 1,958 people have been cured and discharged.

The government is concerned that workers who are returning from Thailand will carry the Delta variant and urged all agencies to be extra cautious.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

