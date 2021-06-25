Asean sees sharp jump in new Covid cases and deaths

Asean reported 38,320 new cases, a sharp jump from Wednesday’s 29,597, while 604 patients died, increasing from the previous day’s 575.

Indonesia saw a major increase in new cases with 20,574 testing positive compared to 15,308 on Wednesday; 355 people died on Thursday, up from 303 the previous day.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 4.65 million, while total deaths increased to 90,362.

Singapore reported 23 new cases on Thursday, driving cumulative cases in the country to 62,493 with 35 deaths.

Simgapore's Ministry of Public Health aimed to increase inoculation rate from 47,000 doses per day to 80,000, as the country has received more vaccine. This will enable Singapore to meet its target of vaccinating at least two-thirds of the population before its national day on August 9.

Cambodia reported 655 new cases and 18 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 45,366 with 493 deaths. The Phnom Penh public health office reported that the infection rate in the capital had dropped from 400-500 patients per day to 100-200 patients due to the aggressive vaccination campaign throughout the city.