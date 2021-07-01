Majority of Florida condo board quit in 2019 as squabbling residents dragged out plans for repairs

Anette Goldstein was among five members of the seven-member board to resign in two weeks that fall, according to minutes from an Oct. 3 meeting, at a time when the condo association in Surfside was consumed by contentious debate about the multimillion-dollar repairs.

"We work for months to go in one direction and at the very last minute objections are raised that should have been discussed and resolved right in the beginning," Goldstein wrote in a September 2019 resignation letter. "This pattern has repeated itself over and over, ego battles, undermining the roles of fellow board members, circulation of gossip and mistruths. I am not presenting a very pretty picture of the functioning of our board and many before us, but it describes a board that works very hard but cannot for the reasons above accomplish the goals we set out to accomplish."

Debate over the cost and scope of the work, along with turnover on the volunteer board, dragged out preparations for the repairs for three years, according to previously unpublished correspondence, condo board minutes and other records kept by the homeowners association.

Concrete restoration work had not yet begun when the building partially collapsed June 24. Identifying the cause of the catastrophe is expected to take many months, and it is not clear whether the problems identified in 2018 played a role. At least 16 people were killed in the catastrophe, and 147 remain missing.

Despite increasingly dire warnings from the board, many condo owners balked at paying for the extensive improvements, which ballooned in price from about $9 million to more than $15 million over the past three years as the building continued to deteriorate, records show.

"The question is, 'Why did it take three years to get this point?' " Max Friedman, a former board member who left the board before the 2018 report, said in an interview with The Washington Post. "It took a lot of time to get the ball rolling, and of course there was sticker shock. Nobody truly believed the building was in imminent danger."

Goldstein and the other board members who resigned did not return messages seeking comment. The precise reasons for the resignations of the other four members are not clear in the documents examined by The Post.Goldstein and some of the others later returned to the board, one just three weeks after stepping down, documents indicate.

Efforts to reach virtually everyone who has served on the board since 2018 were unsuccessful; at least two of those members have been reported missing.

A spokesperson for the condo association, Max Marcucci, declined to comment for this article.

Miami-Dade County requires buildings to be inspected and recertified as safe after 40 years. Real estate lawyers say the process often stretches out beyond that time. The condominium building, Champlain Towers South, was constructed in 1981.

The engineer, Frank Morabito, found "major structural damage" to a concrete slab below the pool deck, caused by a flaw that limited water drainage, according to the 2018 review that outlined the repairs needed for the 40-year recertification.