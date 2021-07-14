Iran pushes state-sanctioned dating app to promote marriage

Hamdam - which in Farsi means companion - is a dating app meant to address concerns in Iran over fertility, divorce and marriage. Fertility has been declining in Iran for the past eight years, reaching a low in 2019 and contributing to a shrinking population growth rates. Marriage rates are dropping, and divorce rates are rising, too.

Tebyan Media Institute Director Kamil Khojasteh at the app's unveiling said that family values are the "devil's target," and Iran's enemies impose their own ideas onto it. The app, with its pink, purple and heart-filled interface, works against that.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, inaugurated the platform at a news conference. He said that choosing a spouse should come with rationality and awareness, adding that the platform is based on traditional family values and Islamic principles.

There are about 13 million single people aged 18 to 35 in Iran, the Associated Press reported. In 2019, the country reported over 170,000 divorces and 520,000 marriages.