U.S., Germany make progress on Nord Stream 2 issue

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that Washington and Berlin had made progress on the contentious issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The 1,230-km gas pipeline, expected to be completed next month, would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

"The Germans have put forward useful proposals and we have been able to make progress on steps to achieve that shared goal ... to ensure that Russia cannot weaponize energy flows," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters during a daily briefing.

"We don't have any final details to announce yet, but I expect we will be able in a position to say more soon," he added.