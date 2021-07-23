Friday, July 23, 2021

international

Saudi announces Hajj season free from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia attributed the success of this years Hajj season, free from contagious diseases, to its health measures and the limitation of the number of pilgrims in the holy sites.

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the successful conclusion of this year's Hajj season, free from the COVID-19 and other contagious diseases, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah attributed the success to an integrated system of health facilities in the holy sites, highly equipped ambulances and qualified teams, the report said.
 

The minister added that limiting the number of domestic pilgrims during this Hajj season to 60,000 also contributed to the success.

For the second year in a row, Saudi Arabia has allowed only domestic pilgrims to performed Hajj to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A staff member issues NFC-enabled smart cards with built-in personal information to pilgrims in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 15, 2021. The Saudi government used the latest information technologies to help control the spread of COVID-19 during the Hajj season.

Published : July 23, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

WHO’s tracing proposal called unacceptable

Published : July 23, 2021

Saudi Arabia announces drastic curbs to numbers for annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca

Published : June 23, 2020

Latest News

Gold price rises in the morning trade

Published : July 23, 2021

Phuket economy gets THB400 million boost from tourism sandbox programme

Published : July 23, 2021

UK reports another 39,906 coronavirus cases

Published : July 23, 2021

Japan urges Thai government to arrange more vaccination for foreigners

Published : July 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.