Bali faces oxygen shortage, as nearly 2,300 Covid-related deaths reported in Asean

Health Ministry officials in Indonesia's Bali Island said that they are facing oxygen shortage due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

As of Thursday, patients' demand for oxygen was 113.3 tonnes, but hospitals across the island have only 40.5 tonnes of oxygen, officials said.

Recently, Indonesia had imported oxygen from countries, such as the US and China.

The government is currently holding discussions on whether the strict Covid-19 measures covering Bali, Java and 15 other provinces should be extended beyond Sunday.