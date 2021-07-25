Sunday, July 25, 2021

international

Bali faces oxygen shortage, as nearly 2,300 Covid-related deaths reported in Asean

The death toll in Asean hit a new high on Saturday, although there was a decline in new Covid-19 cases, collated data showed.

New Covid-19 cases on Saturday fell to 97,990 compared to 100,068 on Friday, while 2,288 people died compared to 2,184 the previous day.

Health Ministry officials in Indonesia's Bali Island said that they are facing oxygen shortage due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

As of Thursday, patients' demand for oxygen was 113.3 tonnes, but hospitals across the island have only 40.5 tonnes of oxygen, officials said.

Recently, Indonesia had imported oxygen from countries, such as the US and China.

The government is currently holding discussions on whether the strict Covid-19 measures covering Bali, Java and 15 other provinces should be extended beyond Sunday.

The Vietnam government has imposed 15-day lockdown measures on its capital, Hanoi, in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Under the measures, people are not allowed to hold gatherings, while only government agencies, hospitals and some necessary businesses were allowed to open.

Bali faces oxygen shortage, as nearly 2,300 Covid-related deaths reported in Asean

Published : July 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Turkeys COVID-19 cases surge amid calls for vigilance

Published : July 25, 2021

Asia Album: Philippines evacuates thousands amid flood threat

Published : July 25, 2021

Five cultural sites in Saudi Arabia, Europe inscribed on UNESCOs world heritage list

Published : July 25, 2021

We can make next 30 years the best in India’s history: Mukesh Ambani

Published : July 25, 2021

Latest News

Teacher emerges as ray of hope for teens online schooling

Published : July 25, 2021

Japans Horigome lands first Olympic skateboard gold at Tokyo 2020

Published : July 25, 2021

Unveiling the underlying meaning of the Tokyo Olympics medals

Published : July 25, 2021

Another one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Bangkok

Published : July 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.