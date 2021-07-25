Bali faces oxygen shortage, as nearly 2,300 Covid-related deaths reported in Asean

New Covid-19 cases on Saturday fell to 97,990 compared to 100,068 on Friday, while 2,288 people died compared to 2,184 the previous day.
Health Ministry officials in Indonesia's Bali Island said that they are facing oxygen shortage due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.
As of Thursday, patients' demand for oxygen was 113.3 tonnes, but hospitals across the island have only 40.5 tonnes of oxygen, officials said.
Recently, Indonesia had imported oxygen from countries, such as the US and China.
The government is currently holding discussions on whether the strict Covid-19 measures covering Bali, Java and 15 other provinces should be extended beyond Sunday.
The Vietnam government has imposed 15-day lockdown measures on its capital, Hanoi, in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Under the measures, people are not allowed to hold gatherings, while only government agencies, hospitals and some necessary businesses were allowed to open.
Published : July 25, 2021
By : The Nation
