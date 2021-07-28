Katie Ledecky, in defeat and victory, shows what Olympic resilience looks like

Olympic swimming is oppressively hard, just as Olympic gymnastics and any other Olympic sports are, and in the roughly 70 minutes Ledecky was afforded between her finals in the 200-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle, in addition to preparing her body for the back half of that unprecedented double, she would have to wrap her mind around the first finals race in her international career in which she was shut out of the medal stand.

Katie Ledecky dominated the first Olympic women's 1,500-meter final, winning by more than four seconds at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. American teammate Erica Sullivan won silver.

Washington Post photo by Toni L. Sandys

Perhaps it made her gold medal in the 1,500 free - the sixth of her career but first of these Tokyo Olympics - that much sweeter. Those things aren't handed out like candy, despite the fantasy Ledecky and a few others in her rarefied atmosphere may have scripted over the years. On Wednesday, she earned the living hell out it.

After finishing a disappointing fifth in the 200 free final in a time of 1 minute 55.21 seconds - the gold going to Australian freestyle phenom Ariarne Titmus (1:53.50), silver to Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (1:53.92), bronze to Canada's Penny Oleksiak (1:54.70) - Ledecky returned to the starting blocks at Tokyo Aquatic Centre and took her disappointment out on the water in Lane 4.

When she touched the wall at the end of the 1,500, her gold medal secured with a time of 15:37.34 - with American teammate Erica Sullivan second, at 15:41.41, Ledecky sobbed as she hung on the lane line, barely able to pick herself up and make her way out of the pool. She looked exhausted, spent.

The 200 free result was a shocker in that Ledecky, while a decided underdog to Titmus, was expected to press her Australian rival to the last wall. Instead, she never quite fired, turning at the halfway point in fifth place and never summoning a finishing kick. Her final 50 split of 29.66 was more than a half-second off the 29.12 she closed with in the 400 free two nights earlier, when she took the silver behind Titmus's gold.