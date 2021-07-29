England to reopen borders to fully vaccinated visitors from U.S., Europe

"We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK," tweeted Grant Shapps, Britain's transportation minister.

Starting at 4 a.m. on Aug. 2, fully vaccinated people coming to England from what the United Kingdom calls "amber" list countries - which include the United States and the European Union - will no longer have to quarantine. They will only need to take a coronavirus test before flying and two days after arrival.

Travelers must provide proof of inoculation with a vaccine authorized by the United States or European agencies, Shapps said.

"We want people to be able to come from the U.S. freely in a way that they normally do," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with LBC radio that aired Wednesday morning.

The move would apply to all travelers from the European Union and associated countries in the European Free Trade Association, except those from France, who must continue to quarantine even if fully vaccinated, according to a statement from the Department for Transport.

France has been placed on an "amber plus" list of countries due to the spread of the beta variant. British media reported this week that it is likely to be removed from that list soon, as the number of beta variant cases has peaked.

Currently, travelers from the United States must quarantine for 10 days but can opt to take an additional coronavirus test after day five to be released. Only those who have been vaccinated by Britain's own health system are eligible for a "covid pass" that would allow them to skip quarantine.

The move could put pressure on the United States to relax some of its own restrictions on travelers. Britain, along with most of Europe, remains under a U.S. travel ban that was first imposed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020.