Canada faces start of Delta-driven 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

The national modelling released by the PHAC on Friday showed the serious threat the highly contagious Delta variant is posing, and the risk that the unvaccinated may be to the country being thrust into the fourth wave.

As of Friday, 80.5 percent of those eligible have received the first dose in Canada, while 65.8 percent are now fully vaccinated.

The PHAC warned that if community-wide contact rates increase too quickly with ongoing reopening efforts, the long-term forecast indicates Canada could experience a "stronger resurgence" of the virus.

The Delta variant "underscores the need for high vaccination coverage and continued caution as restrictions are eased," according to the modelling.

The modelling predicts that in the short term, the case count will continue to increase, meaning the country could see between 2,700 and 11,800 new cases over the next week or so.

As of Friday afternoon, Canada reported a cumulative total of 1,430,289 COVID-19 cases, including 26,589 deaths, according to CTV.

A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine on a COVID-19 "vaccine bus" at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on July 30, 2021.