U.S. CDC study shows Delta variant produces similar viral loads in vaccinated, unvaccinated

A total of 346 cases, about 74 percent, occurred in fully vaccinated people, according to the study.

Testing identified the Delta variant in 90 percent of specimens from 133 patients.

Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not, according to the study.

The study demonstrated that Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

"High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus," she said.

Walensky said this finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC's updated mask recommendation.