WHOs plan on second-phase COVID-19 origin tracing politicized: Chinese embassy

Responding to the question of why China rejected the WHO's work plan, the spokesperson said the plan "was heavily disrupted by politicization and was a document that lost scientific principles and lacked a spirit of cooperation."

"This work plan still listed the hypothesis that 'a Chinese violation of laboratory protocols had caused the virus to leak' as a research priority," despite the fact that the WHO-China joint mission report clearly concluded that "lab leak is extremely unlikely" and there is broad consensus in the international scientific community on this, the spokesperson said.

"One cannot help but think that this work plan is made to echo the 'lab leak theory' advocated by certain countries such as the United States. And the lack of transparency in the drafting process also added to the suspicion that the work plan is the product of political manipulation," the spokesperson said.