Thursday, August 05, 2021

international

Asean sees 95,870 new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 7.65 million, with 95,870 new cases reported on Wednesday, higher than Tuesday’s tally of 90,856. There were 2,877 more deaths, increasing from Tuesday’s 2,706 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 158,783 so far.

Manila mayor Isko Moreno announced a plan to provide Covid-19 jabs to people in the city 24 hours a day for a whole week to cope with the spreading Delta variant.

The Philippine city is recruiting medical volunteers to work night shifts while aiming to relax night curfew from August 6-20 for people travelling to get vaccinated.

As of July 31, 4.6 million people in Manila, or one third of the city’s population, had received at least one jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

Malaysia meanwhile reported 19,819 new cases and 257 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the neighbouring country to 1,183,110 patients and a total 9,855 deaths so far.

Wednesday’s infections were a new high since the outbreak started, which has sparked public outrage and calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

However, he announced that Parliament would hold a no-confidence debate in September to prove that the majority of people still believe in the government.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

