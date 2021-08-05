Asean sees 95,870 new Covid cases

Manila mayor Isko Moreno announced a plan to provide Covid-19 jabs to people in the city 24 hours a day for a whole week to cope with the spreading Delta variant.

The Philippine city is recruiting medical volunteers to work night shifts while aiming to relax night curfew from August 6-20 for people travelling to get vaccinated.

As of July 31, 4.6 million people in Manila, or one third of the city’s population, had received at least one jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

Malaysia meanwhile reported 19,819 new cases and 257 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the neighbouring country to 1,183,110 patients and a total 9,855 deaths so far.

Wednesday’s infections were a new high since the outbreak started, which has sparked public outrage and calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

However, he announced that Parliament would hold a no-confidence debate in September to prove that the majority of people still believe in the government.