Lebanon needs plan for longer-term recovery: UN deputy chief

Mohammed spoke on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via a video link at the international conference, which took place on the first anniversary of the tragic Beirut Port blast.

"We must help lay the foundations for longer-term recovery, anchored in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," she said.

A strong, inclusive, and comprehensive social protection system is needed to ensure the most vulnerable are able to survive the crisis. This is crucial to positioning Lebanon on a path of inclusive growth, decent employment, and social stability, she said.

"We need an enabling environment to move the needle. Ultimately, Lebanon needs an empowered government poised to rapidly implement the necessary reforms. This includes macroeconomic-fiscal reform, the promotion of accountability and transparency, legislation to ensure the independence of the judiciary and to root out corruption and regulate public procurement."

She pledged that the United Nations will continue to stand with Lebanon and support the country's recovery toward sustainable development.

Lebanon is in the throes of one of the worst crises in its recent history. The economy is in freefall, institutions are struggling, basic services are collapsing, society is fracturing, and the population is in dire need, said Mohammed.

The people of Lebanon have endured nearly a year without a government. They deserve strong institutions that can deliver relief, justice and redress, and a government of national interests that can pursue an ambitious course for reforms and restore stability, growth and the prospects for a democratic future that provides opportunities and taps into the full potential of Lebanon's young women and men.

Over half of Lebanese people now live in poverty. One in three Lebanese suffers from food insecurity. Nearly 4 million people are at risk of not accessing safe water. Hundreds of thousands of children are at risk of dropping out of school. Unemployment is on the rise. People are struggling every day with inflation and acute shortages of fuel, electricity, medicines, and water, she noted.

Increasingly, Lebanese families and migrants, alongside Syrian and Palestine refugees, find themselves in need of direct emergency assistance just to meet basic needs. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain Lebanon's health sector and heavily impact the economy, she said.