Chinas Wuhan completes citywide testing to curb COVID-19 resurgence

The mass testing was launched after new locally transmitted infections emerged among several migrant workers on Monday.

By Saturday, Wuhan had registered 37 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 41 locally transmitted asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.

Peng Houpeng, deputy director of the municipal health commission, said nine of the infections were found in the mass screening of residential compounds under closed-off management, while the other cases were found among quarantined close contacts.

Hit hard by COVID-19 in early 2020, Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, was the world's first megacity to complete a comprehensive nucleic acid testing campaign, testing nearly 10 million residents in 19 days at the height of the pandemic.

The city had not reported any locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for over a year.