Monday, August 09, 2021

international

U.S. politicization on COVID-19 origin tracing a false flag operation: media

It is an unethical propaganda to shift blame for its failure to safeguard the lives of its own people and to control a disease which may have originated from within its own borders, said Maldives-based social advocate and activist Hamdhan Shakeel.

It is axiomatic at this point that the U.S. politicization and deviancy from scientific facts on the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus is a part of a false flag operation, said an article published in Maldives News Network on Sunday.
 

While the majority of the nations are cooperating and calling for a transparent and scientifically-driven investigation into the origin of the virus, the United States has made a firm stance on its approach to tracing the origin of the virus, Maldives-based social advocate and activist Hamdhan Shakeel wrote in the article under the headline "COVID-19: Debunking the U.S. politicization of the origin tracing of virus."

The United States has politicized the origin tracing process of the COVID-19 pandemic to such an extent that it has given rise to anti-Asian hate crime in the United States, Shakeel said.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
