Sunday, August 15, 2021

international

Asean reports close to 100,000 new Covid cases

Southeast Asia reported 99,662 new Covid-19 cases and 2,541 deaths on Saturday, collated data showed.

The numbers in Asean countries were lower than 102,319 and 2,699 respectively on Friday.

The Hanoi Medical University will on Sunday start the first phase of clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine ARCT-154, an mRNA vaccine developed by US company Arcturus Therapeutics Inc, which transferred the technology to a company in Vietnam.

According to the ministry, ARCT-154 is a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine designed to act against coronavirus variants, including the delta.

The clinical trials will be carried out in three phases with the participation of 21,000 volunteers, including 100 in phase one, 300 in phase two and 20,600 in phase three.

Cambodia on Saturday announced that another 65 cases of the coronavirus delta variant were detected in Cambodia from August 11-13, reaching 22 of the Kingdom’s 25 capital and provinces and bringing the total to 494.

Among the latest 65 cases were 36 community transmissions, 17 migrant workers, four airline passengers, four medical workers and four civil servants.

Asean reports close to 100,000 new Covid cases

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Endangered long-tail bats found in New Zealand 1st time in decades

Published : August 15, 2021

Africas COVID-19 cases surpass 7.22 mln: Africa CDC

Published : August 15, 2021

Biden increases troops deployment to Afghanistan amid Taliban advances

Published : August 15, 2021

UK records another 29,520 coronavirus cases

Published : August 15, 2021

Latest News

Over half of SMEs unlikely to survive six months without government support

Published : August 15, 2021

Chulalongkorn University invents device to detect Covid-19 from sweat

Published : August 15, 2021

TDRI urges govt to prioritise procurement of high-quality vaccines

Published : August 15, 2021

Retail sentiment slumps to lowest level in 16 months, recovery expected only in 2023

Published : August 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.