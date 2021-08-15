Asean reports close to 100,000 new Covid cases

The numbers in Asean countries were lower than 102,319 and 2,699 respectively on Friday.

The Hanoi Medical University will on Sunday start the first phase of clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine ARCT-154, an mRNA vaccine developed by US company Arcturus Therapeutics Inc, which transferred the technology to a company in Vietnam.

According to the ministry, ARCT-154 is a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine designed to act against coronavirus variants, including the delta.

The clinical trials will be carried out in three phases with the participation of 21,000 volunteers, including 100 in phase one, 300 in phase two and 20,600 in phase three.