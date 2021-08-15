LatAm leaders express solidarity with Haiti following devastating earthquake

Uruguay and Costa Rica also expressed their willingness to help the Haitian people.

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Twitter expressed the Bolivian people's condolences "for the victims and wishes of recovery for the injured," saying, "We are with you, Haitian brothers."

The Brazilian government expressed firm commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Haiti, adding that no members of the Brazilian community in the quake-hit country were affected by the earthquake.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador voiced his condolences to the people of Haiti and said that his government "is already preparing immediate aid through the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the Secretariat of the Navy, and the Ministry of National Defense."

Haitian authorities have confirmed that the earthquake, which originated about 12 km from the southern town of Saint Louis du Sud, has killed 304 people and wounded 1,800 others.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry went to the department of Grand'Anse to see the damage and said that his government has mobilized resources to help victims.