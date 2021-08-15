LatAm leaders express solidarity with Haiti following devastating earthquake

Several Latin American country leaders on Saturday expressed their solidarity with the people of Haiti after a devastating earthquake there has left at least 304 people dead and more than 1,800 others wounded.
The Argentinean government expressed its "deep regret" for the human and material losses caused by the earthquake and expressed its "willingness to collaborate" with the Caribbean island country.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter that his government will provide "logistical support and necessary supplies" to help the Haitian people.
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Twitter, "I express my total solidarity with the people of Haiti after the devastating earthquake that occurred today. As a government in the region, we will be attentive in providing support to the nation in order to advance in unity and fraternal integration."
Uruguay and Costa Rica also expressed their willingness to help the Haitian people.
Bolivian President Luis Arce on Twitter expressed the Bolivian people's condolences "for the victims and wishes of recovery for the injured," saying, "We are with you, Haitian brothers."
The Brazilian government expressed firm commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Haiti, adding that no members of the Brazilian community in the quake-hit country were affected by the earthquake.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador voiced his condolences to the people of Haiti and said that his government "is already preparing immediate aid through the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the Secretariat of the Navy, and the Ministry of National Defense."
Haitian authorities have confirmed that the earthquake, which originated about 12 km from the southern town of Saint Louis du Sud, has killed 304 people and wounded 1,800 others.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry went to the department of Grand'Anse to see the damage and said that his government has mobilized resources to help victims.
Published : August 15, 2021
By : xinhua
