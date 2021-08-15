Sunday, August 15, 2021

international

7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti leaves 304 people dead

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti has killed 304 people, wounded more than 1,800 others and caused a landslide, which has blocked a national highway, Haitian authorities said Saturday.

National Highway 7, which connects the southern cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie, has been blocked by the landslide, said the country's Civil Protection Directorate.

"An operation is being carried out to restore traffic circulation," said the agency, praising efforts by rescue teams and residents to pull a large number of people from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry went to the department of Grand'Anse to see the damage and said that his government has mobilized resources to help victims.

The earthquake originated about 12 km from the southern town of Saint Louis du Sud.

Photo taken with a mobile device shows members of the Cuban Medical Brigade helping an injured person after an earthquake in Jeremie, Haiti, Aug. 14, 2021.

 

Photo taken with a mobile device shows members of the Cuban Medical Brigade helping injured people after an earthquake in Jeremie, Haiti, Aug. 14, 2021.

Photo taken with a mobile device shows members of the Cuban Medical Brigade helping an injured person after an earthquake in Jeremie, Haiti, Aug. 14, 2021.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Endangered long-tail bats found in New Zealand 1st time in decades

Published : August 15, 2021

Africas COVID-19 cases surpass 7.22 mln: Africa CDC

Published : August 15, 2021

Biden increases troops deployment to Afghanistan amid Taliban advances

Published : August 15, 2021

UK records another 29,520 coronavirus cases

Published : August 15, 2021

Latest News

Over half of SMEs unlikely to survive six months without government support

Published : August 15, 2021

Chulalongkorn University invents device to detect Covid-19 from sweat

Published : August 15, 2021

TDRI urges govt to prioritise procurement of high-quality vaccines

Published : August 15, 2021

Retail sentiment slumps to lowest level in 16 months, recovery expected only in 2023

Published : August 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.