Taliban says to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

The Taliban did not want to have any internal or external enemies, and intended to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesman said here on Tuesday.
At its first press conference since the Taliban's takeover of most parts of Afghanistan on Sunday, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they do not want any internal or external enemies, and they want to have good relations with everybody to develop the economy and achieve prosperity.
"Afghanistan will have a strong, Islamic government," he said.
The spokesman promised to ensure the safety of people who worked with the United States and allied forces, adding that those whose families were waiting at the Kabul airport would be safe if they returned homes.
He said Afghanistan's interactions with foreign countries would continue, and the Taliban would use the country's natural resources for reconstruction.
Afghanistan will be drug-free if the international community provides alternative crops for the country, he added.
"All borders are under Taliban's control."
He also said the Taliban will allow women in Afghanistan to work and study based on the Islamic law, and they will be offered with all rights within the Islamic principles, because women are vital parts of the society.
Published : August 18, 2021
By : xinhua
