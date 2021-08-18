Taliban says to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

"Afghanistan will have a strong, Islamic government," he said.

The spokesman promised to ensure the safety of people who worked with the United States and allied forces, adding that those whose families were waiting at the Kabul airport would be safe if they returned homes.

He said Afghanistan's interactions with foreign countries would continue, and the Taliban would use the country's natural resources for reconstruction.

Afghanistan will be drug-free if the international community provides alternative crops for the country, he added.

"All borders are under Taliban's control."

He also said the Taliban will allow women in Afghanistan to work and study based on the Islamic law, and they will be offered with all rights within the Islamic principles, because women are vital parts of the society.