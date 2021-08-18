Turkeys flash floods death toll rises to 77

The worst-hit province is Kastamonu where at least 62 people have lost their lives in the town of Bozkurt. Fourteen others died in Sinop, along with one more person in Bartin.

Seven people are treated in hospitals while 34 people are still unaccounted for, the AFAD noted.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing in the flood-hit areas, with some 8,100 personnel, 1,000 vehicles, 21 helicopters and 81 ambulances, the emergency agency added.

Torrential rains caused flooding that demolished homes, collapsed bridges, swept away cars and cut power supplies in the region.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Bozkurt and announced that the places affected by the floods had been declared disaster zones and thus are slated for government aid.

The army has also deployed soldiers in the disaster zone to help search and rescue operations while an amphibious construction unit was building bridges, TV footage showed.