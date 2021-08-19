Most U.S. Fed officials agree to start tapering asset purchases this year: minutes

But several other Fed officials indicated that a reduction in the pace of asset purchases was more likely to become appropriate early next year, according to the minutes.

The Fed has pledged to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of near zero, while continuing its asset purchase program at least at the current pace of 120 billion U.S. dollars per month until "substantial further progress" has been made on employment and inflation.

The minutes noted that the Fed's standard of "substantial further progress" toward the maximum-employment goal "had not yet been met," while the inflation goal had been achieved.

"Participants observed that the inflation rate had increased notably and expected that it would likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating," the minutes said.