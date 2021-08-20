Israel offers 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 40

The decision is expected to take effect by Friday after an approval by the ministry's director general, Nachman Ash.

So far, nearly 1.25 million people have received the third dose in Israel, out of about 1.9 million aged 50 and over who took the second shot more than five months earlier.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 5.88 million, or 63 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and nearly 1.25 million have got three jabs.