Germanys daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

"This now clearly shows the beginning of the fourth wave, which is gaining momentum, particularly due to infections within the young adult population," the RKI said on Thursday evening in its weekly report on the current infection situation.

The COVID-19 incidence in Germany in the past seven days also kept rising and reached 48.8 cases per 100,000 citizens on Friday, up from 44.2 the previous day and 30.1 a week ago, according to the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.