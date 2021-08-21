Germanys daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany continued to rise sharply as 9,280 new cases were registered within one day, 3,702 more than one week ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday.
"This now clearly shows the beginning of the fourth wave, which is gaining momentum, particularly due to infections within the young adult population," the RKI said on Thursday evening in its weekly report on the current infection situation.
The COVID-19 incidence in Germany in the past seven days also kept rising and reached 48.8 cases per 100,000 citizens on Friday, up from 44.2 the previous day and 30.1 a week ago, according to the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.
Minister of Health Jens Spahn on Friday proposed offering booster shots for all Germans. "My goal is both to ensure booster vaccinations and donate vaccines to the poorer states," he told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).
Almost 48.7 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 58.5 percent, and more than 53 million Germans have received at least one vaccine dose.
Published : August 21, 2021
By : xinhua
