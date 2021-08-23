Monday, August 23, 2021

New Covid-19 cases across Asean see a drop

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 9.31 million, with 81,948 new cases reported on Sunday, lower than Saturday’s tally of 91,399.

However, the region saw 2,549 additional deaths, an increase from Saturday’s 2,400, taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 206,174.

Vietnam reported 11,352 new cases and 687 deaths, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 348,059 patients and a total 8,277 deaths.

Ho Chi Minh City residents lined up at department stores on Sunday to buy food and necessities before the city could go into strict lockdown.

Residents are under stay-at-home orders from Monday, with the army and police deployed to curb the surge of Covid-19 cases in the city of 13 million people.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s State Administration Council has further extended the public holiday period to the end of August to curb the spread of Covid-19.

During this period, all basic education schools will be closed. The Central Bank of Myanmar and its subordinate government banks and private banks will be exempted from public holidays.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

