Scare, uncertainty grip Afghanistans Kabul although peace prevails in city

Kabul, capital of the war-torn Afghanistan, fell to Taliban fighters on Aug. 15, since when many government offices, schools and universities have remained closed.

The Taliban has repeatedly called upon government employees to return to their offices and resume their work normally, but many offices in the government and private sectors including banks, schools and universities have been out of business.

Although the security situation is comparatively stable compared with the past, Kabul residents seemed doubtful about their future, pondering whether the current peace could be a lull before storm.

"So far no government has been formed by the Taliban and Afghanistan has no president or any other head of state, which virtually means a "vacuum of power," another Kabul resident Ahmad Nawed told Xinhua.

While praising the Taliban fighters for returning peace in Kabul city, Nawed said that "the vacuum of power" could lead to a chaotic situation" in Afghanistan.

"I am afraid that the current peaceful environment like a lull before storm could lead to fighting" in the country, he said.

"I hope the Taliban would soon form their government," Nawed further said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that senior leaders of the group are engaged in talks with politicians to form a broad-based government.