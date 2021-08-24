Tuesday, August 24, 2021

international

Asean sees a drop in new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 9.39 million, with 76,446 new cases reported on Monday, lower than Sunday’s tally of 81,948. The region also saw 1,941 additional deaths, a decrease from Monday’s 2,549, taking total coronavirus deaths to 208,115.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered that the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests should be cut to a range between 450,000 and 550,000 rupiah (THB1,037-1,268) from the previous maximum of 900,000 rupiah set by the Health Ministry.

The government decided to cut RT-PCR test prices following heated debates that the tests were considered too expensive.

Widodo also ordered that the results of the tests must be available within 24 hours as the country needs to speedily tackle the raging virus.

Meanwhile, the Philippines reported 18,332 new cases and 151 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 1,857,646 patients and a total 31,961 deaths so far.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Public Health Ministry and the Fiscal Policy Office to immediately distribute allowances and “hazard” salaries to front-line medics after several doctors and nurses threatened to quit their jobs due to delayed payments.

Published : August 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine a key milestone, Biden says

Published : August 24, 2021

Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine wins landmark U.S. approval

Published : August 24, 2021

Continued cash shortages pose dim prospects for banks in Myanmar

Published : August 24, 2021

Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

Police to summon parents of underaged protesters

Published : August 24, 2021

Nakhon Phanom panda teacher delivers lunch to his cubs daily

Published : August 24, 2021

Delta responsible for more than 9 in 10 new cases

Published : August 24, 2021

Updates on transport services in Thailand

Published : August 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.