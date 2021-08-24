U.S. engages with Taliban daily as Aug. 31 deadline approaches

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, however, made clear in an interview with Sky News that such extension would be unacceptable.

At a White House briefing, Sullivan told reporters that the United States has been consulting with allies and the Taliban on evacuation issues.

"We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels," he said when asked about talks with the Taliban over the extension issue. "I'm not going to get into the details of those discussions here to protect those discussions, which are covering a wide range of issues."

Sullivan added that the United States is consulting the Taliban "on every aspect of what's happening in Kabul right now" and would continue those conversations.

"As the president has said before, we believe that we have time between now and the 31st to get out any American that wants to get out," he said, while noting "the president will ultimately make his decision about the precise shape and scope of this operation."