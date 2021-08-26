U.S. defense secretary orders mandatory vaccination for active-duty, reserve troops

In the memo, Austin directed the secretaries of the military departments to "immediately" begin full vaccination of all members of the armed forces on active duty or in the reserve, including the National Guard, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only vaccines that are fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be used in the mandatory inoculation campaign, according to Austin. For now, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has met that standard, after they gained full approval from the FDA on Monday.

Troops who voluntarily received a two-shot regimen or a single-dose vaccine are considered fully vaccinated, Austin said.

The Pentagon chief didn't give an exact deadline for service members to complete their vaccination, requiring instead that service branch secretaries "impose ambitious timelines for implementation" and "report regularly on vaccination completion."