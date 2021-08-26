Thursday, August 26, 2021

international

U.S. defense secretary orders mandatory vaccination for active-duty, reserve troops

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that 68 percent of all active-duty troops were fully vaccinated, and "just over 76 percent have at least one dose."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered mandatory vaccination for all active-duty and reserve members of the military, but has not given an exact deadline for the implementation, according to a Pentagon memo dated Tuesday.

In the memo, Austin directed the secretaries of the military departments to "immediately" begin full vaccination of all members of the armed forces on active duty or in the reserve, including the National Guard, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only vaccines that are fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be used in the mandatory inoculation campaign, according to Austin. For now, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has met that standard, after they gained full approval from the FDA on Monday.

Troops who voluntarily received a two-shot regimen or a single-dose vaccine are considered fully vaccinated, Austin said.

The Pentagon chief didn't give an exact deadline for service members to complete their vaccination, requiring instead that service branch secretaries "impose ambitious timelines for implementation" and "report regularly on vaccination completion."

U.S. National Guard members stand guard in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 2, 2021.

According to the Pentagon, there are more than 1.3 million active-duty troops and close to 800,000 in the Guard and Reserve. As of Wednesday, nearly 1.1 million active-duty, Guard and Reserve service members are fully vaccinated, and more than 247,000 more are partially vaccinated, Defense Department's data showed.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press conference Wednesday that 68 percent of all active-duty troops were fully vaccinated, and "just over 76 percent have at least one dose."

However, vaccination rates vary widely among different branches of service, according to Kirby, with the Navy having the highest full vaccination rate, at 73 percent, and the Army sitting on the lowest, at only 40 percent. 

Published : August 26, 2021

Related News

Russia to host about 1,000 Afghans: official

Published : August 26, 2021

Taliban takeover could drive covid crisis in Afghanistan as vaccinations plummet, U.N. warns

Published : August 26, 2021

Latest News

Russia to host about 1,000 Afghans: official

Published : August 26, 2021

Corporate Americas $50 billion promise to confront racial justice shows limits of power to catalyze change

Published : August 26, 2021

Markets wrap: Stocks extend gain as not that many bears left

Published : August 26, 2021

Harris, in Vietnam, gets a dose of Chinas challenge to the U.S.

Published : August 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.