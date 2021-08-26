Asia Album: Evacuation underway at Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday said the United States should withdraw all troops and contractors before Aug. 31 deadline from Afghanistan, and no extension for the ongoing evacuation process would be possible.
People queue up to board a military aircraft of Germany and leave Kabul at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021.
People queue up to board a military aircraft of the United States and leave Kabul at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021.
People take a military aircraft of Germany to leave Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021.
Published : August 26, 2021
