Update: 6 Afghans killed after rocket falls into residential area in Kabul

"The rocket struck a house in Khwaja Bughra, a populated residential area in Police District 15, killing two adults and four children," Hajji Karim, a representative of the neighborhood in the municipality district, told reporters at the site.

The incident occurred roughly at 4:55 p.m. local time in the area, west of the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On Thursday, a deadly suicide bomb blast and gun firing claimed by ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State group, killed 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops at an eastern gate of the Kabul airport and injured nearly 200 others.