Monday, August 30, 2021

international

Update: 6 Afghans killed after rocket falls into residential area in Kabul

A rocket struck a house in a populated residential area, west of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, killing two adults and four children.

Six Afghan civilians, including four children, were killed after a rocket was fired at the Kabul airport where the U.S.-led evacuation flights were continuing but failed to hit the target, a local source confirmed.

"The rocket struck a house in Khwaja Bughra, a populated residential area in Police District 15, killing two adults and four children," Hajji Karim, a representative of the neighborhood in the municipality district, told reporters at the site.

The incident occurred roughly at 4:55 p.m. local time in the area, west of the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On Thursday, a deadly suicide bomb blast and gun firing claimed by ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State group, killed 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops at an eastern gate of the Kabul airport and injured nearly 200 others.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban officials and public health authorities have not commented on the blast so far.

The attack came after a U.S. drone was hovering over the city, witnesses said.

Dozens of planes, including military planes, took off from the airport during the day. All U.S. and coalition forces are expected to leave the country on Aug. 31, a planned deadline.
 

Published : August 30, 2021

Related News

Military carries out strike in Kabul as slain service members are returned to U.S.

Published : August 30, 2021

Afghanistan neighbours realistic on Kabul situation, says Qureshi after four-nation tour

Published : August 29, 2021

Latest News

Another close shave in Bangkok

Published : August 30, 2021

The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Published : August 30, 2021

SET rises for 7th day in a row as infections fall

Published : August 30, 2021

Stamp Fairtex on Potentially Facing Angela Lee: A Dream Come True

Published : August 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.