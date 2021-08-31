U.S. general says withdrawal from Afghanistan completed

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals and vulnerable Afghans," Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, announced during a news conference held by the Department of Defense.

"The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30, this afternoon, at 3:29 p.m. East coast time, and the last manned aircraft is now clearing the space above Afghanistan," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said while the completion of withdrawal drew an end to U.S. military presence in the war-torn nation that Washington accused of harboring Al-Qaeda -- the mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attack on American soil in 2001 -- "the diplomatic mission to ensure additional U.S. citizens and eligible Afghans, who want to leave, continues."

While paying tribute to the 2,461 U.S. service members killed -- including the 13 troops lost Thursday to a terror attack aimed at sabotaging the evacuation mission -- and over 20,000 U.S. personnel injured during the longest war Washington has engaged in throughout history, McKenzie also told reporters that no American citizens managed to embark on the final five evacuation flights leaving Kabul, meaning there were still Americans wishing to depart the country that were left on ground.