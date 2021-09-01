Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

Taliban takes over Kabul airport after last U.S. troops leave

The Taliban deployed special forces at the Kabul airport on Tuesday hours after the last batch of U.S. troops left Afghanistan.

1

View

The Taliban deployed special forces at the Kabul airport on Tuesday hours after the last batch of U.S. troops left Afghanistan.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows a military airplane in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows a military airplane in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

A Taliban member stands guard outside the Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

A Taliban member stands guard outside the Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. 

Taliban members are seen at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

Taliban members are seen at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.  Taliban members are seen on a military vehicle at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

Taliban members are seen on a military vehicle at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. 

Taliban members are seen at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

Taliban members are seen at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. 

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows military vehicles at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows military vehicles at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows military vehicles at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows military vehicles at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. 

Taliban members are seen on a military vehicle at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

Taliban members are seen on a military vehicle at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. 

Taliban members are seen at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

Taliban members are seen at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows military vehicles at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows military vehicles at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Published : September 01, 2021

Related News

Taliban takes over Kabul airport after last U.S. troops leave, says efforts underway to restart flights

Published : September 01, 2021

UN Security Council adopts resolution on Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Published : August 31, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.