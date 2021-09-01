Taliban takes over Kabul airport after last U.S. troops leave

View
The Taliban deployed special forces at the Kabul airport on Tuesday hours after the last batch of U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows a military airplane in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.
A Taliban member stands guard outside the Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.
Taliban members are seen on a military vehicle at Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.
