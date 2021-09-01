7-Eleven opens first store in Cambodia

The first outlet of the US-based convenience store chain is located in Prek Leap village, one of the most bustling areas of the district, on National Road 6, an arterial road that carries considerable commercial traffic.

CP All Pcl said in a press release: “This is an important step for CP All in growing into ASEAN, highlighting the strength of service from Thailand to Cambodian consumers [with a] focus on doing business, along with creating value for society according to the aspirations – create and share opportunities.”

Its senior vice-president Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen noted that CP All (Cambodia) Co Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of CP All Pcl, entered into a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc last year and is solely authorised to develop and operate stores in Cambodia.

He said: “The opening of the first 7-Eleven store in Cambodia … is an important symbol of friendship, and good relations between the two countries – both at the government and people’s levels – and quality services.

“What is important to emphasise is … respect for the law and the practices of the society that we are part of. At the same time, we have adopted the same approach [that we use in] Thailand.

“In addition to the quality of products and services, we will endeavour to contribute to value-delivery – whether it [concerns] human resource development, promotion of small entrepreneurs,[or] conducting business with environmental considerations – to enhance the Cambodian economy.

“We hope to be well received by the Cambodian people,” Chairoj added.