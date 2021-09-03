Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Belgiums king, queen to "limit contacts" after family member contracts COVID-19

Belgiums King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will limit their contacts in the coming days after a member of the royal family tested positive for COVID-19.

Belgium's Royal Palace said Thursday that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have decided to reschedule or cancel their forthcoming engagements after a member of the royal family tested positive for COVID-19.

The king and queen, whose PCR tests are negative, will limit their contacts in the coming days "as a precaution" in accordance with the health rules, the Royal Palace said in a statement.

The activities that were on the royal couple's agenda "this week and next Monday are therefore postponed or cancelled," it said.

King Philippe (3rd R), Queen Mathilde (3rd L), and their children Crown Princess Elisabeth (2nd L), Prince Gabriel (1st L), Princess Eleonore (1st R), and Prince Emmanuel (2nd R) attend the Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2019

Belgium has so far recorded a total of 1,187,506 COVID-19 cases and 25,382 deaths, according to the latest data from the Sciensano public health institute. 

Published : September 03, 2021

