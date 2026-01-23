S. Korean Remembered 25 Yrs after Death in Tokyo Tragedy

Lee Soo-hyun, then 26, was killed while trying to rescue the man who fell onto the tracks under the influence at Shin-Okubo Station of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, in Shinjuku Ward on January 26, 2001.

The accident occurred around 7.15pm Lee and another individual went onto the tracks to save the man, but all three were struck and killed by an oncoming train.

About 20 people participating in a bilateral exchange program, including South Korean high school students, attended the ceremony to commemorate his death.