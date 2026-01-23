BOJ Likely to Stay Put Now, Assessing Impact of Last Rate Hike

The central bank decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged at its latest policy-setting meeting through Friday (January 23), after raising its target for the unsecured overnight call rate, a key short-term interbank rate, by 25 basis points to around 0.75 per cent at last month's meeting.

Some market players believe the BOJ will hike the policy rate as early as this spring, possibly in April, to curb the weakening of the yen.

With the BOJ not willing to show its hand, the bank is expected to be in a staredown with market players regarding the timing of its next policy change.

At Friday's press conference held after the latest policy meeting, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated that the bank will assess a wide array of data to decide when to alter its policy.