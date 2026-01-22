Ex-Kadokawa chairman found guilty of Tokyo Games bribery

Public prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of three years for Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, who pleaded not guilty and argued that he was falsely charged.

The defence plans to appeal the sentence.

According to the ruling, the former chairman conspired with two former company officials to ask Haruyuki Takahashi, an 81-year-old former executive of the Tokyo Games organising committee, for favours in the selection of sponsors and other matters.

The two former officials have also been found guilty.

The company side allegedly paid a total of 69 million yen to Takahashi between September 2019 and January 2021.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao said that the testimonies of former company officials, including a 68-year-old former managing director, were "natural and reasonable" and "consistent with the situation at the time."