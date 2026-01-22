Ex-PM Abe's killer to decide whether to appeal next week

Defendant Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, met with Yoshihide Sakurai, a specially appointed professor of sociology of religion at Hokkaido University, who attended the trial as a defence witness.

Sakurai told reporters that Yamagami appeared to have expected a long prison sentence and did not express dissatisfaction with the verdict.

In the lay judge trial, the Nara District Court on Wednesday handed Yamagami a life sentence as sought by prosecutors.

The court said it could not accept that Yamagami's family background had a decisive impact on his decision to kill Abe.