New Centrist Party Launched with 165 Lawmakers

Almost all CDP and Komeito lawmakers in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, joined the new party, making it the main opposition party in the country.

Of the 165 members, 144 are from the CDP and 21 from Komeito.

The party aims to become the largest force in the Lower House through the February 8 general election, which will be held after the chamber is dissolved on Friday, in a bid to take power from the ruling coalition of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party.

Former CDP chief Yoshihiko Noda, 68, and Komeito head Tetsuo Saito, 73, assumed the positions of co-leaders of the new centrist party, while Jun Azumi, 64, and Hiromasa Nakano, 48, former secretaries-general of the CDP and Komeito respectively, became co-secretaries-general.

The Centrist Reform Alliance has decided to field 227 candidates in the election, 199 for single-seat constituencies and 28 for the proportional representation system.