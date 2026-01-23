NHK WORLD-JAPAN Visits Bangkok to Offer Fun Japan Travel Experiences

NHK WORLD-JAPAN invites you to join the 31st Thai International Travel Fair and visit their booth to experience Japan through exciting activities, travel tips, and cultural insights. The event is taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from January 21–25, 2026. Visitors will have the chance to discover NHK WORLD-JAPAN’s latest services, which are available globally, not only in Thailand. Throughout the 4-day event, participants can engage in a variety of activities that will deepen their understanding of Japan’s culture, tourism, food, and lifestyle.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is Japan’s international public broadcasting service, offering the latest information and programs about Japan in Thai. This time, NHK WORLD-JAPAN will be part of the 31st Thai International Travel Fair, offering fun and interactive activities designed to enhance visitors' knowledge of Japan.

From now until January 25, 2026, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, LG Exhibition Hall 5–6

Booth Number: A269, AC268 Time: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Don’t miss it for those planning to travel to Japan!



"Make your Japan trip even more enjoyable with NHK WORLD-JAPAN"

The stage activities are designed for Thai visitors who are planning to travel to Japan. Special guests will share travel tips and insights for both Japan lovers and those less familiar with Japan, along with advice on disaster preparedness to ensure safe and confident travel.

Fun Activities:



Additionally, enjoy fun activities such as behind-the-scenes stories about ramen and the “Natto” eating challenge, filled with Japanese food and culture. Meet the hosts and special guests, including:

Host: Chairat Thomya (Host of NHK WORLD-JAPAN in Thai)

Guests: Kitti Singhapat, Atthapol Bunnag, and Beam Sensei