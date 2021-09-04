Biden administration taps strategic petroleum reserve to address hurricane fuel shortages

"The Department of Energy has authorized the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to conduct an exchange of 1.5 million barrels of crude oil with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge to address supply disruptions and enable refiners in the region to access the crude they need to continue operations," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday in a statement, adding this is the first such exchange from the SPR in four years.

"This action is the latest step the President has taken to secure energy supplies and relieve price pressures in the region," Psaki said.

The U.S. Energy Department said in a separate statement that this will "alleviate any logistical issues of moving crude oil within areas affected by Hurricane Ida to ensure the region has access to fuel as quickly as possible."

