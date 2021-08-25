Bidens approval rating down to lowest point amid COVID-19 resurgence, failure in Afghanistan: poll

For his handling of the campaign against COVID-19, the mid-August NBC poll found 53 percent of Americans approve of his performance, a 16-point drop from the April poll.

Only 25 percent of the respondents this month said they approve of Biden's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was quickly taken over by the Taliban.

Biden's grade for the economy has also fallen, as 47 percent approve of his handling of the economy, down from 52 percent in April, the poll showed.