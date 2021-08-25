Wednesday, August 25, 2021

international

U.S. should withdraw troops, contractors before Aug. 31 deadline: Taliban official

The United States should withdraw all troops and contractors before Aug. 31 deadline from Afghanistan and no extension for the ongoing evacuation process would be possible, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

-- A Taliban spokesman said the United States should withdraw all troops and contractors before Aug. 31 deadline and no extension for the ongoing evacuation would be possible;

-- He reassured that no one is on the Taliban's reprisal list;

-- The spokesman said the Taliban does not want foreign embassies in Kabul to shut down or stop work, and has assured them of security.

 

"There will be no extension for the ongoing evacuation," Mujahid told reporters at an ongoing press conference.

"We want them to evacuate their citizens, they have planes and the Kabul airport control is with them, the U.S. should withdraw all its troops, people or contractors before the deadline," he said.

The spokesman said Afghan citizens will not be allowed to leave the country by the ongoing U.S. evacuation process after the deadline.

He asked the United States to stop taking "Afghan experts" out of Afghanistan. "We ask them to stop this process."

He also called on the Afghans thronging at the Kabul airport trying to flee Afghanistan to go home. "We guarantee their security."
 

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2021 shows a commercial plane approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the United States.

"We are not in favor of Afghans to leave," he later said.

Mujahid also reassured that no one is on the Taliban's reprisal list. "We have forgotten everything in the past," he said.

Mujahid said the Taliban does not want foreign embassies in Kabul to shut down or stop work, and has assured them of security.

The Taliban is meeting with officials from various foreign embassies including the U.S. embassy to maintain diplomatic relations, Mujahid said, but he could not confirm that Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar had met with U.S. CIA director William Burns.

On the Panjshir situation, the spokesman said the group seeks to resolve it through dialogue.

A Taliban member stands guard in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Biden keeps Aug. 31 deadline to complete Afghan evacuation

Published : August 25, 2021

U.S. engages with Taliban daily as Aug. 31 deadline approaches

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

Baht gains amid change in perception on Covid situation

Published : August 25, 2021

Nakhon Sawan top cop axed over alleged graft, death of suspect in custody

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand has passed the peak of Covid-19 outbreak, says DDC

Published : August 25, 2021

Property firm AssetWise builds strong strategy to tackle Covid-19

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.