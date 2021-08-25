U.S. should withdraw troops, contractors before Aug. 31 deadline: Taliban official

"There will be no extension for the ongoing evacuation," Mujahid told reporters at an ongoing press conference.

"We want them to evacuate their citizens, they have planes and the Kabul airport control is with them, the U.S. should withdraw all its troops, people or contractors before the deadline," he said.

The spokesman said Afghan citizens will not be allowed to leave the country by the ongoing U.S. evacuation process after the deadline.

He asked the United States to stop taking "Afghan experts" out of Afghanistan. "We ask them to stop this process."

He also called on the Afghans thronging at the Kabul airport trying to flee Afghanistan to go home. "We guarantee their security."

