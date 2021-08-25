Isolated resistance continues amid Talibans efforts to form govt

In the latest development, Taliban forces have captured Andarab's Banu, Deh Salah and Pul-e-Hisar districts of the northern Baghlan province but anti-Taliban forces have been fighting back to evict the Taliban forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban forces have "cleared Banu, Deh Salah and Pul-e-Hisar districts from the enemies" and more from Takhar, Badakhshan and Andarab have arrived around Panjshir to tighten the noose around the valley.

Mujahid also noted that the Taliban has been endeavoring to settle the standoff with Panjshir's anti-Taliban forces through talks to extend the Taliban rule there.

Ahmad Masoud, the son of Afghan national hero and the late anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Shah Masoud, said that he supports peace talks. However, Ahmad Masoud vowed to defend Panjshir if talks fail.

Panjshir is the only province among Afghanistan's 34 provinces that is out of Taliban's control.

The isolated resistances would expand if the Taliban fails to bring Panjshir under control, local observers believe.