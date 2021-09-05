China hedge funds pay $300,000 to beat Wall Street to best graduates

Seeking an elite education abroad is a well trodden path, and the number of Chinese students pursuing computer science degrees in the U.S. has steadily risen in the past decade. Now with more students deferring their studies as the global pandemic restricts travel, companies like Ubiquant have adjusted their hiring strategy by offering one-year internships.

So far that tactic is working. Ubiquant has seen an influx of talent, partly due to Covid-19 and also because a humbled tech industry in China is grappling with regulatory change. Applications have jumped six times this year to more than 300 compared with when the company was founded.

Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management is also capitalizing on the changing priorities of graduates. The country's largest quant fund managing more than $10 billion hired about 10 researchers over the past year, many of whom gave up overseas studies amid the pandemic, according to Chief Executive Officer Simon Lu. Shanghai Minghong Investment Co., which manages $8.5 billion in China, hired more than 10 experts in artificial intelligence and natural language processing in recent years, according to founder Qiu Huiming.

And Lingjun Investment, which manages about $7.7 billion, plans to expand its investment and research team by as much as a third to 140 people by the end of the year, the firm said. It plans to boost spending in the area, including salaries, to about 1 billion yuan in the 15 months through March next year, up from an annual average of between 200 million yuan and 300 million yuan in the past three years.

China's private quant funds have been facing a persistent shortage of new talent since 2018 amid the industry's expansion, pushing up salaries, according to Eric Zhu, Shanghai-based head of financial services at recruiter Morgan McKinley.

The higher wages are in line with a broader global trend that goes beyond hedge funds, as business at financial firms is booming. In the span of a few months, entry-level salaries at top investment banks have quickly shot up into six figures, even before bonuses, as executives responded to a rebellion against the demands of Wall Street life sparked by a damning presentation from a group of first-year analysts at Goldman Sachs.

And while President Xi Jinping has stepped up rhetoric about "common prosperity" as the Communist Party takes aim at wealth extremes, higher salaries are helping China to hold on to graduates in priority areas like artificial intelligence.

High-Flyer's investment and research team now numbers almost 160, Lu said. It already includes Olympiad gold medalists, experts from internet giants and senior researchers from global rivals. He expects the mix of young scientists and top talent from Wall Street to inspire each other.

Stationed near China's prestigious Tsinghua University, Ubiquant tests people on everything from coding to statistics and examines their academic research papers, hiring about 10 fresh graduates last year.

Wang says he has offered more experienced hires salaries of $1 million a year. The company also gives extra incentives to top staff like one-time bonuses of 10 million yuan or profit sharing from breakout trading strategies, as he gets more comfortable poaching talent from global corporations.

"If we think someone is worth hiring, we will try to hire them, sparing no efforts," said Wang.

Back at Ubiquant's headquarters, Zhou and his colleague Nathan Lin, who both joined last year, focused on studying natural language processing and the firm's existing research for the first four months of their internships.

"I like the fact that your code and work speaks for itself," instead of having to socialize and meet clients, said 22-year-old Lin, adding that this combined with the better salary offer from Ubiquant was the reason he joined the company instead of ByteDance or a job in banking.

The work pace also appeals. Starting at 10 a.m. every day, they work for an hour and a half before heading for a lunch break and getting a quick nap at their desks. They resume at 1 p.m., writing codes and brainstorming strategies till about 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. before hitting the gym. Often they'll play ping pong in the office with other colleagues.

"Working here matches the spirit of being a self-branded geek," said Zhou. "As long I'm still learning, I'll be staying on."