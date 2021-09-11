Vietnam prepares to welcome international visitors at selected destinations

The Government plans to launch a pilot inbound tourism programme with an aim to lure 2-3 million foreign arrivals to Phú Quốc Island by the year end, according to the Prime Minister.

Addressing the cabinet meeting on Monday, PM Chính underscored that containing COVID-19 outbreak was now the highest priority while gradually reopening economic activities in safe areas.

He called for doubling efforts to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control by the end of the month but preventive measures needed to remain in place due to the shortage of vaccines.

According to Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, head of the Government's working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, Việt Nam had received 33 million doses of vaccines as of September 4 and the figure is expected to increase to around 50 million doses by the end of September.

As planned, on Thursday, the MoCST, together with the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), discussed the detailed plan for Phú Quốc with the Kiên Giang Province People’s Committee.

Chairman of the VNAT Nguyễn Trùng Khánh said the pilot plan to welcome international tourists to Phú Quốc had been sent to relevant ministries and agencies for comments.

Accordingly, Phú Quốc will experimentally open to receive foreign visitors for a period of six months, expected from October 2021. If necessary, the time will be adjusted appropriately, depending on the actual conditions.

International tourists subjected to the piloted programme are those who have a certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19 accepted by Vietnamese authorities with the duration of the second injection not later than 14 days and not more than 12 months before the time of entry.

They should also satisfy other requirements including a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 recognised by a Vietnamese authority.

The time since they were released from the hospital after treatment until the entry date must not exceed 12 months. They must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours before departure and be certified by the competent authority of the country conducting the test (written in the English language) with negative results.

They should have registered to participate in the package tour programme of a travel agency.

Khánh also requested the People's Committee of Kiên Giang Province to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to complete two vaccinations against COVID-19 for people and workers in Phú Quốc City before implementing the pilot plan.

The MoCST will take prime responsibility and coordinate with related ministries and agencies in selecting international tourist markets from countries and territories during the time of the pilot.

Those markets should have high potential, safety, and quality in COVID-19 prevention and control, such as some regions in Northeast Asia, Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Australia. Foreign tourists can enter by air via charter flights or commercial flights.

Lâm Đồng welcomes visitors

A number of tourism activities have resumed in Lâm Đồng Province. The provincial People’s Committee requires all tourism accommodation establishments of two stars or more to host no more than two people per room and operate at a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent.

Locals are allowed to take part in some sports activities, but only up to 50 per cent of people compared to normal days can experience indoor sports services.

Barbers and beauty salons, along with dining services, are open at 50 per cent capacity.

Checkpoints to prevent and control the COVID-19 outbreak within the province have been temporarily suspended. However, Lâm Đồng will continue to maintain checkpoints at the province’s gateways to neigbouring provinces to ensure the dual goals of disease prevention and control and socioeconomic development. VNS